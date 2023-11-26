Amitabh Bachchan gifts his first home 'Prateeksha' worth Rs 50 cr to daughter Shweta

Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly bestowed his Mumbai residence, 'Prateeksha,' valued at Rs 50 crore, to his daughter Shweta Bachchan. With sentimental value attached, Prateeksha was Big B's first home in Juhu, where he lived with his parents, Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. In a significant chapter, the bungalow witnessed the marriage of his son, Abhishek Bachchan, to actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2007, further adding to its historical significance.

According to reports, Prateeksha is valued at approximately over Rs 50 crore and the ownership transfer was officially done via two separate gift deeds on November 8, with a stamp duty payment Rs 50.65 lakh.

Bachchan owns two other bungalows in Mumbai -- Jalsa and Janak.

The cine icon in the 14th season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' revealed how the bungalow got its name, stating that it was his father who christened the house.

"This name was given by my father... There is a line in one of my father's poems which says, ‘Swagat sabke liye yahan par nehin kisike liye Prateeksha'," he had said.

(With IANS inputs)