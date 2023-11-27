Amid rave reviews for 'Kaathal The Core', first-look poster of Mammootty's latest film 'Turbo' is out

The first-look poster of Mammootty's upcoming movie 'Turbo' is out. The superstar, who plays the character Turbo Jose in the movie, sports a black shirt and dhoti as he gets down from his jeep, in the poster. Though his look is not as experimental as in 'Bramayugam', Mammootty's cropped hair and attitude in the poster is enough to appease fans and Malayali audience alike.

Meanwhile, Mammootty's most recent work 'Kaathal-The Core' is receiving rave reviews from the audience and critics alike, with many praising the actor's role in the film. Just like 'Kaathal-The Core', 'Turbo' is also being produced by Mammootty Kampany. This is the production house's fifth venture.

Turbo marks director Vysakh's latest collaboration with Mammootty after 'Pokkiraja' and 'Madhura Raja'. Midhun The screenplay for the film is by Midhun Manuel Thomas. His latest works 'Garudan' and 'Phoenix' are now running successfully in theatres. Kannada actor Raj B Shetty will also play a role in 'Turbo'. This is Raj B Shetty's second Malayalam film after 'Rudhiram', which is also in it's post-production stage.