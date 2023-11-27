Mansoor Ali Khan to sue Trisha and others for character assassination

Amidst escalating controversy over his offensive remarks, actor Mansoor Ali Khan faces a demand for an unconditional apology from actress Trisha. In response, Mansoor Ali Khan announced his plan to pursue defamation lawsuits against Trisha Krishnan, NCW member and actor/politician Khushboo Sundar, and megastar Chiranjeevi, merely two days after issuing an apology. However, scepticism surrounds the sincerity of the apology, with many viewing it as sarcastic rather than genuine or heartfelt.

Mansoor Ali Khan to file a Defamation case aganist Trisha, Kushboo & Chiranjeevi. pic.twitter.com/y8kQ0W1wlE — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 26, 2023

While the public debate continues, Trisha Krishnan took to her Instagram to share a cryptic post, seemingly indicating forgiveness for Mansoor Ali Khan. Despite this, an ironic turn of events unfolds as Mansoor decides to file lawsuits, asserting that he has been wronged and his character 'assassinated' in the public eye. Mansoor alleges bizarre charges, claiming that the three personalities in question have defamed him, disturbed public peace for over a week, and even orchestrated a riot-like situation.

Adding a layer to the unfolding drama, Mansoor Ali Khan emphasizes once again that the viral video circulating was manipulated and doctored.