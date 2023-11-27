Rishab Shetty's new avatar in 'Kantara' prequel teaser is taking the internet by storm

Rishab Shetty's look in the 'Kantara' prequel teaser is winning the internet. The new look was revealed on Monday, just two days after the makers had announced there would be prequel to the 2022 blockbuster. The prequel has been titled 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. There are reports that the film will be set between 301 and 400 AD and will trace the origins of the Panjurli Daiva, a divine spirt, worshipped in Tulu land. Panjurli, the young male boar known for its massive strength, was part of the 2022 film 'Kantara'.

Netizens are now raving about the aura surrounding Rishab Shetty in the first-look poster. He first appears as Siva, the character from Kantara, in the teaser, but soon we see him in an entirely different version of himself. The fire in his eyes and the divinity of his pose are also breathtaking. The shoot of the film, which is produced by Hombale films, will commence in December. A massive set has been constructed for the film. The names of the cast and crew will be revealed in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the film 'Kantara', directed by Rishab Shetty, is not just a movie for many, but an emotion. Apart from the performances of the lead cast, the 25-minute pre-long climax of the film also received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. Just like 'Kantara', the film's prequel will also be produced by Hombale films.