Shane Nigam lauds media for role in saving six-year-old girl's life

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 28, 2023 07:04 PM IST
The actor also expressed hope that the accused would be nabbed by the police at the earliest. Photo | Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Kochi: Actor Shane Nigam has lauded the media for their efforts in tracking down the six-year-old girl Abigel Sara Reji who was abducted by a gang from Kerala’s Kollam on Monday evening. The actor said the timely updates shared by the media personnel had played a crucial role in saving the child's life. In his Facebook post, he also praised the media for their determination in sharing the updates in the face of criticism from several corners.

Many people on social media had blamed the media for airing details of the police investigation. Shane also said it is a cause of concern that the abductors had breached police surveillance and was able to abandon the child at a prime spot like the Kollam Ashram ground. “Hope the police are able to nab the accused at the earliest,” he wrote.

Abigel had been abducted by a gang on Monday evening when she was on her way to tuition classes along with her eight-year-old brother. When the boy tried to stop the abductors, they pushed him aside and whisked the girl away in a car, an officer from the Pooyappally police station had said on Monday. The boy suffered injuries to his knees while trying to save his sister, police said. The incident occurred on Monday between 4 pm and 4.30 pm, according to the police. The child was finally found at the Kollam Ashram ground after nearly 21 hours.

