From 'Dhootha' to 'Garudan': New OTT releases this week

With the arrival of the weekend, a plethora of fresh releases grace the screens of various OTT platforms this week. Let's take a glimpse at a selection of films and series that deserve your attention.

Dhootha (Telugu)

'Actor Naga Chaitanya makes his OTT debut in a supernatural thriller where he plays an investigative journalist entangled in mysterious events. Directed by Vikram Kumar, the series explores the enigma of how newspapers predict tragic events, featuring talents like Parvathy Thiruvothu and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 1.

Garudan (Malayalam)

'Garudan' revolves around the legal clash between Harish Madhav (Suresh Gopi), a cop, and Nishant (Biju Menon), a professor. As one strives for integrity and the other battles for justice, their intense conflict intertwines with the cop's pursuit to unravel a perplexing case.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 1.

Mission Raniganj (Hindi)

'Mission Raniganj' tells a gripping tale of heroism and determination, inspired by the 1989 Raniganj Coalfields collapse in West Bengal. The narrative centres on mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, leading a courageous rescue mission.

Streaming on Netflix from December 1.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (English)

Harrison Ford's farewell to the iconic role of Indiana Jones unfolds in the series' concluding chapter. As the adventurous archaeologist prepares for retirement, an unexpected twist emerges when his goddaughter, portrayed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, guides him into a grand final adventure.

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from December 1.