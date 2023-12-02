Pushpa 2 shooting postponed due to Allu Arjun’s health? Here's what we know

Sukumar's highly anticipated film, 'Pushpa: The Rule', featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and others reprising their roles, is among the most-awaited sequels. Recently, the production commenced a new schedule at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, focusing on pivotal scenes. However, as per a Hindustan Times report, the shooting has now been rescheduled to the second week of December.

During the shoot, Allu Arjun reportedly experienced severe back pain due to the intense scenes in a fight sequence. Despite his willingness to continue shooting, Sukumar opted for a break to prevent any further impact on Allu Arjun's health.

Sukumar's previous instalment, 'Pushpa: The Rise', graced screens in December 2021, creating anticipation for its sequel. The film showed Allu Arjun as Pushpa, a former daily wage worker turned smuggler, striving for dominance. Rashmika Mandanna portrayed Srivalli, the girl Pushpa falls in love with.