Silk Smitha's controversial life, which had been the inspiration for Vidya Balan's 'Dirty Picture', is being made into another film. Titled 'Silk Smitha: The Untold Story', the biopic will explore the spicy life of the actor, while also unraveling some unheard stories of Silk Smitha. The first-look poster of the film, directed by debutant Jayaram, has been released. Chandrika Ravi, an Indian-born Australian actor and model, will play the titular character in the film.

Smitha's iconic pose has been recreated in the first-look poster. The poster was shared on the occasion of the actor's 63rd birth anniversary. Chandrika Ravi, who has often been referred to as Silk Smitha's doppelganger, has expressed her happiness on being able to play the sex siren onscreen. “Happy 63rd birthday to the timeless beauty, Silk Smitha. With the blessings of her family, it is with immense gratitude that we share with the world her untold story,” she wrote.

The film will be released in five languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi next year. Though veteran filmmaker Tirupati Rajan, who worked with the actor in the early 1980s had attempted to make a Silk Smitha biopic, the project faced several hurdles.