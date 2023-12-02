Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Silk Smitha's doppelganger Chandrika Ravi to play sex siren of the 1980s. First-look poster out

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 02, 2023 01:27 PM IST
Chandrika Ravi, an Indian-born Australian actor and model, is playing the titular character in the film. Photos | Instagram (@chandrikaravi)
Topic | Entertainment News

Silk Smitha's controversial life, which had been the inspiration for Vidya Balan's 'Dirty Picture', is being made into another film. Titled 'Silk Smitha: The Untold Story', the biopic will explore the spicy life of the actor, while also unraveling some unheard stories of Silk Smitha. The first-look poster of the film, directed by debutant Jayaram, has been released. Chandrika Ravi, an Indian-born Australian actor and model, will play the titular character in the film.

Smitha's iconic pose has been recreated in the first-look poster. The poster was shared on the occasion of the actor's 63rd birth anniversary. Chandrika Ravi, who has often been referred to as Silk Smitha's doppelganger, has expressed her happiness on being able to play the sex siren onscreen. “Happy 63rd birthday to the timeless beauty, Silk Smitha. With the blessings of her family, it is with immense gratitude that we share with the world her untold story,” she wrote.

The film will be released in five languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi next year. Though veteran filmmaker Tirupati Rajan, who worked with the actor in the early 1980s had attempted to make a Silk Smitha biopic, the project faced several hurdles.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.