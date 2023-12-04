Malayalam
Billie Eilish loses followers on Instagram after declaring she is attracted to women

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 04, 2023 12:29 PM IST
The singer also believes she does not believe in the concept of 'coming out'. Photo | Instagram (@billieeilish)
Los Angeles: Grammy-Award winner Billie Eilish who confirmed she was queer recently lost over 1,00,000 followers on Instagram. There are reports that the singer lost 117,750 followers in the last 30 days with the peak being on December 3. As many as 40,428 Instagram users hit the unfollow button on the Grammy winner's page, after she spoke about being 'attracted' to women in the magazine's Power of Women issue last month

The singer discussed the statement she made in the magazine during the Saturday interview at Variety's annual Hitmakers Brunch event. Asked if she had intended to come out in the article, Eilish said: "No I didn't. But I kind of thought, 'Wasn't it obvious?'... I didn't realise people didn't know."

She also said she didn't "really believe in the concept of coming out," adding that "I'm just like, 'Why can't we just exist? I saw the article and I was like, oh... I guess... I came out today!" she recalled. "..OK cool. But it's exciting to me because I guess people didn't know... but it's cool that they know. Ooh, I'm nervous talking about it!" before concluding: "But... I am for the girls."
