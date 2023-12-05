Malayalam
Dinesh Phadnis who played 'Fredericks' in police procedural series 'CID' dies at 57

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 05, 2023 06:18 PM IST
Mumbai: Actor Dinesh Phadnis, known popularly for playing the role of 'Fredericks' in 'CID', one among the longest-running TV shows in India, passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. The 57-year-old actor was on ventilator support after suffering from extensive liver damage. As per reports, the actor was hospitalised on December 1. Friends and relatives dismissed rumours that the actor had suffered a heart attack.

Actor Dayanand Shetty, who shared screen space with Phadnis in 'CID', shared updates constantly on the actor's health and confirmed that the actor passed away. All the actors from 'CID', who are known to be very close to each other, are at residence of Phadnis. His last rites will be conducted at the Daulat Nagar crematorium.

'CID' started airing on television in 1998 and had a glorious run till 2018. Dinesh played the role of Fredericks on the show and his character was loved by the audience for his comic timing and fun banter with other characters on the show, especially Shivaji Satam's ACP Pradyuman.
(With IANS inputs)

