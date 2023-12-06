‘It is just a film,’ Adnan Sami defends Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’

Even as controversies swirl around the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’, popular singer Adnan Sami has spoken out in support of the Bollywood film. While asserting that ‘Animal’ is just a film, the singer urged people to stop ‘over analysing’ and ‘moral policing’ films.

In a post on Instagram, the singer said, “Can people pls stop over analysing, over thinking & over ‘moral-policing’ films? ITS-JUST-A-FILM!!! It’s a fantasy… It’s entertainment!!” In a bid to answer those who question the logic in ‘Animal’, the singer went on to cite examples of Bollywood films such as ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ and ‘Deewaar’ and sought to know the logic in these films that are hailed as classics.

“If you’re looking for logic then also tell me the logic behind the illogical blood donation scene that featured in Amar Akbar Anthony. Three sons of a mother donate blood to her at the same time through a singular tube! That movie is hailed as a cult classic & rightly so because we all love it! Explain the morality shown in 'Deewaar' or the logic behind Thakur beating the crap out of Gabbar in the climax of 'Sholay' with just his feet & no hands!! That too is an incredible classic which we love!! The Godfather has us rooting for the bad guys again… Quentin Tarantino is considered a genius who has made a career out of gore!! We loved Al Pacino in ‘Scarface’!!” he wrote.

In the long post, Adnan Sami also elaborates about the movie being given the ‘A’ certificate. “If a movie is given an ‘A’ rating it means that only an adult can see it because an ‘adult’ is mature & educated enough to understand between what is right & wrong morally & thus would not get negatively impacted or influenced by the content of the film!” he said.

While stating that he has not seen ‘Animal’, the singer goes on to say that he would always defend the right of a creative artist to express what they want to in any form of ‘art’. “We as an audience have the right to like it or reject it as per our aesthetics! But it is important for us all to co-exist along with a ‘live & let live’ policy!! No one is forcing you to watch or hear anything; similarly don’t force your opinions on others, especially when those people are presenting a fantasy!! ITS-JUST-A-FILM,” he concluded.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Animal’ was caught in controversy from the very first day of its release for the references and dialogues justifying extramarital affairs, misogyny etc. But the controversies notwithstanding, ‘Animal’ continues its run at the box office. The collection of the film is on the rise without showing any signs of being affected by the harsh criticisms against the movie on social media.