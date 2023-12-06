Chennai floods: Ajith extends helping hand to Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal, checks up on the actors

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar visited actors Aamir Khan and Vishnu Vishal, who were rescued after hours of being stranded in the Chennai floods. Vishnu took to Twitter and posted a picture with Ajith and Aamir. He also revealed that Ajith helped them with the travel arrangements.

Vishnu wrote on X, formerly called Twitter: “After getting to know our situation through a common friend, Ajith Sir came to check in on us and helped with travel arrangements for our villa community members…Love you Ajith Sir!”

Aamir travelled to Chennai to meet his mother, who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment. Photos of Aamir and Vishnu Vishal on the same boat went viral on social media. Aamir had reportedly been stranded for 24 hours before he was rescued.

The other day, 'Mark Antonoy' actor and producer Vishal had lambasted the authorities over the Chennai flood crisis. He had wanted to know what measures were taken by the authorities to resolve the issue, especially when a similar flood hit Chennai in 2015.