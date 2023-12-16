40 years of 'Hero': Jackie Shroff says film catapulted him into stardom

'Hero' directed by Subhash Ghai and featuring Jackie Shroff completed 40 years on Saturday. Both the director and actor took to Instagram to share their memories of the film. While the director called it a symphony of emotions, Jackie reflected on his journey.

The actor also took to his Instagram to share a video with snippets from the film. He wrote in the caption: “From Dust to Star #Hero #40years”. He said: “The journey from 'Hero' to now has been incredible. I'm grateful for the love and support from fans throughout these 40 years. It's a special film that holds a special place in my heart.”

“It catapulted me into stardom and forged a timeless bond with the audience. Working with Subhashji was like embarking on a cinematic journey where every frame held a piece of magic. Subhashji didn't just direct 'Hero'; he sculpted an emotion, a connection that transcends time. I am eternally grateful to him,” he added.

Subhash Ghai said: "Mukta Arts is a canvas for storytelling, and 'Hero' was the brushstroke that painted our cinematic legacy. Mukta Arts was born out of a deep-seated passion for storytelling, a commitment to crafting narratives that go beyond entertainment. 'Hero' isn't just a film; it is an emotion that continues to connect with people on a profound level. The grand debut of Jackie Shroff, the mesmerising choreography by Saroj Khan and the soulful music – each element contributed to the symphony of emotions that the audience experienced."

The film marked the debut of Jackie Shroff in a lead role and established him as one of the leading stars of Bollywood. The film is remembered for its music and its narrative.