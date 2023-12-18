Moving to Mumbai has nothing to do with Suriya's family: Jyotika

Amid swirling rumours suggesting that Jyotika relocated to Mumbai due to alleged issues with Suriya's family, the actress has stepped forward to clarify the situation. Dismissing all speculations, Jyotika revealed that her move to Mumbai is a temporary arrangement prompted by her parents' health issues.

Addressing the concerns during an interview with a media house, Jyotika explained, "During the Covid pandemic, my parents contracted the virus two or three times, and owing to travel restrictions, I couldn't be with them. Having spent the last 25-27 years in Chennai, away from my family, I felt it was time to bridge that gap and be close to them."

The Kaathal actress emphasized that the school facilities for their children are in place, and the kids are settled. She also mentioned having a house in Mumbai. Jyotika praised her husband, Suriya, stating, "Suriya is a very supportive husband. He wants me to be happy, and he prioritizes the well-being of our kids. He is someone with big perspectives."

Providing additional context, Jyotika shared that when she arrived in Mumbai, her family already had plans for Diwali. To ensure a sense of togetherness, she reached out to her mother-in-law, expressing her intention to celebrate Diwali in Chennai. Jyotika concluded by affirming that they indeed celebrated Diwali together in Chennai this time.