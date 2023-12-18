'Kantara star' Rishab Shetty adopts government school in hometown Keradi

'Rishab Shetty, known for his role in 'Kantara,' is actively involved in safeguarding Kannada schools by adopting a government school in his hometown Keradi through the Rishab Shetty Foundation. His commitment to preserving the essence of Kannada schools was underscored in his film 'Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale,' and he has now taken tangible steps by adopting the endangered government Kannada school in Keradi.'

The village leaders and elders were present on the occasion and congratulated Rishab on adoption of the village school.

Rishab's 'Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale' was declared a blockbuster at the box office. In 2019, it won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film, at the 66th National Film Awards.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty has begun preparation for the next part of the much-awaited ‘Kantara’, titled ‘Kantara Chapter 1’.

(With IANS inputs)