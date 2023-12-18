Malayalam
Prabhas is not aware of his own stardom: Prithviraj on his 'Salaar' co-star

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 18, 2023 11:35 AM IST
Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran have teamed up for 'Salaar,' a highly anticipated film in 2023. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Prithviraj shed light on Prabhas's humble behaviour despite his massive stardom. Drawing a comparison to the series 'Game of Thrones,' Prithviraj expressed, "He is one of those huge stars who are delightfully unaware of his own stardom."

Highlighting Prabhas's considerate nature on set, Prithviraj shared, "He will be on set, and will be the last person to sit down. If another actor doesn’t have a chair, he will keep standing till they don’t get one. He is a gentleman." Prithviraj emphasized the comfort and security Prabhas provides, allowing other actors substantial roles and screen time without feeling overshadowed.

Transitioning to Prabhas's film preferences, Prithviraj revealed, "When I talk to him about the films that he wants to do, he keeps telling me, ‘Sir, it’s kind of a trap after Baahubali." Prabhas expresses a desire to explore various genres, expressing interest in love stories and comedies. Prithviraj commended Prabhas for his open-minded approach to roles, stating, "It is amazing he thinks that way."

