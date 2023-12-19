Mohanlal's day-long fan meet draws thousands in Kochi

Superstar Mohanlal dedicated an entire day to connect with his fans in Kochi, marking the 25th anniversary of the All Kerala Mohanlal Fans and Cultural Welfare Association. The grand event unfolded at the CIAL convention centre in Nedumbassery, drawing in thousands of Mohanlal enthusiasts from various corners of the state eager to catch a glimpse of their beloved star.

Organizers orchestrated arrangements for the multitude of fans to have an opportunity to capture memorable moments with Mohanlal through photographs. During the event, Mohanlal engaged with his fans, initiating his speech with a heartfelt apology for the delay. Additionally, he introduced new association members, fostering a sense of community and connection among the fanbase.

As fans revelled in the celebration, Mohanlal's latest cinematic offering, 'Neru,' directed by Jeethu Joseph, looms on the horizon, set to grace theatres on December 21. In this upcoming release, Mohanlal takes on the role of an advocate, promising audiences another compelling performance to anticipate.