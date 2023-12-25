Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

East Coast unveils title look poster for upcoming film 'Chithini'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 25, 2023 09:34 AM IST Updated: December 25, 2023 10:44 AM IST
Chithini
Chithini poster. Photo: Instagram/Eastcoast Vijayan
Topic | Entertainment News

East Coast Communications recently revealed the title look poster for the highly anticipated film 'Chithini,' directed by East Coast Vijayan. Shared via actor Suresh Gopi's official Facebook page, the poster quickly gained traction on social media.
Starring Mokksha, known for her role in 'Kallanum Bhagavathyum,' alongside family-friendly actors Amith Chakkalakkal and Vinay Fort, with newcomers Arathi Nair and Enakshi in pivotal roles, the film promises to captivate Malayalee audiences. Penned by KV Anil, with screenplay and dialogues by East Coast Vijayan and K V Anil, 'Chithini' is a horror family emotional thriller, set to release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

This marks East Coast's seventh production, featuring a star-studded cast, including Johnny Antony, Joy Mathew, Sudheesh, Srikanth Murali, and others. The film's crew includes Ratheesh Ram as the cameraman, Ranjin Raj as the music director, John Kutty as the editor, and talented professionals in makeup, costumes, and art.

Executive producer Rajashekaran will oversee production, with posters designed by Collins Leofill and calligraphy by K P Muraleedharan. Stills by Aji Muscat, choreography by Kala Master, stunts by Rajashekar and G Master, VFX by Nidhin Ram Neduvathur, sound design by Sachin Sudhakaran, and sound mixing by Vipin Nair. Production control by Rajesh Thilakom and production executive Shibu Panthalacode ensure smooth operations.

RELATED ARTICLES

Chief Associate Director Subash Elambal and Associate Directors Anoop Sivasevan, Asim Kotoor, Anoop Aravindan contribute to the film's direction. Public relations managed by A.S. Dinesh and Manju Gopinath.
Shooting for 'Chithini' is scheduled to begin in January in Palakkad and surrounding areas.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.