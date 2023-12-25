East Coast unveils title look poster for upcoming film 'Chithini'

East Coast Communications recently revealed the title look poster for the highly anticipated film 'Chithini,' directed by East Coast Vijayan. Shared via actor Suresh Gopi's official Facebook page, the poster quickly gained traction on social media.

Starring Mokksha, known for her role in 'Kallanum Bhagavathyum,' alongside family-friendly actors Amith Chakkalakkal and Vinay Fort, with newcomers Arathi Nair and Enakshi in pivotal roles, the film promises to captivate Malayalee audiences. Penned by KV Anil, with screenplay and dialogues by East Coast Vijayan and K V Anil, 'Chithini' is a horror family emotional thriller, set to release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

This marks East Coast's seventh production, featuring a star-studded cast, including Johnny Antony, Joy Mathew, Sudheesh, Srikanth Murali, and others. The film's crew includes Ratheesh Ram as the cameraman, Ranjin Raj as the music director, John Kutty as the editor, and talented professionals in makeup, costumes, and art.

Executive producer Rajashekaran will oversee production, with posters designed by Collins Leofill and calligraphy by K P Muraleedharan. Stills by Aji Muscat, choreography by Kala Master, stunts by Rajashekar and G Master, VFX by Nidhin Ram Neduvathur, sound design by Sachin Sudhakaran, and sound mixing by Vipin Nair. Production control by Rajesh Thilakom and production executive Shibu Panthalacode ensure smooth operations.

Chief Associate Director Subash Elambal and Associate Directors Anoop Sivasevan, Asim Kotoor, Anoop Aravindan contribute to the film's direction. Public relations managed by A.S. Dinesh and Manju Gopinath.

Shooting for 'Chithini' is scheduled to begin in January in Palakkad and surrounding areas.