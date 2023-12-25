Shah Rukh Khan spreads holiday cheer with traditional Mannat balcony greetings

Shah Rukh Khan extended warm greetings to his fans outside Mannat, on Sunday, just days after the release of his film Dunki. A plethora of pictures and videos capturing the iconic actor's interactions with fans have surfaced across various social media platforms.

Dressed in a super stylish ensemble of a blue t-shirt and jeans, Shah Rukh exuded his trademark charisma. Completing his comfy and casual look with black sunglasses, he was seen waving at fans and blowing kisses from the balcony of his bungalow in videos that circulated online. The sheer joy and excitement of his fans were evident as they cheered and reveled in the brief moments with their favorite star. This tradition of Shah Rukh Khan greeting fans from Mannat's balcony has become an annual event, especially on the occasion of his birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan's professional journey in 2023 has been remarkable. The year kicked off with his return after a four-year break, presenting fans with the blockbuster Pathaan. The film not only marked his comeback but also earned over Rs 1000 crore at the box office, solidifying its status as the actor's highest-grossing venture.

Closing the year on a cinematic high, Shah Rukh's final release of 2023 is Dunki, a collaboration with acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani. The film, featuring stellar performances by Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, adds another chapter to Shah Rukh Khan's illustrious filmography.