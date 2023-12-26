'Scream 7' director exits film upset over key actor's removal from franchise?

Los Angeles: Director Christopher Landon who was brought in to helm the seventh installment of the 'Scream' franchise announced on social media that he has exited the movie. The filmmaker said he quit over a month-and-a-half ago, calling the project 'a nightmare'.

“I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited ‘Scream 7’ weeks ago,” Landon wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, reports Entertainment Weekly. The tweet further read: “This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone.”

“I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world,” he continued. “What he and Kevin (Williamson, who wrote the screenplay for Scream) created is something amazing and I was honoured to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow.”

Landon’s departure from ‘Scream 7’ comes one month after Melissa Barrera, who starred in the franchise's fifth and sixth installments, was fired from the movie after posting a series of messages on social media voicing support for the Palestinian cause and criticising Israel's actions amid the Israel-Hamas war. There are reports that Landon was not happy with Barrera's termination from the project.

Later, it was also reported that Jenna Ortega, who played Barrera’s onscreen younger sister, had also left the project due to a scheduling conflict.

(With IANS inputs)