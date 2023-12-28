Vijayakanth: A humanist who donated Rs 1 crore for Kerala flood relief

Tamil superstar and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam founding leader Vijayakanth, who passed away in Chennai on Thursday morning, had donated Rs 1 crore to Kerala in 2018 as relief fund to the state, which was ravaged by the worst floods in 100 years. Vijayakanth had also reportedly urged the Central government to release necessary funds for the state's rehabilitation process.

The actor, whose song ‘Chinnamani kuyile’ was crooned even by people who didn’t know Tamil, always empathized with those who suffered. He was a humanist who often supported people who were financially backward. He provided free food to the needy and ensured that no one who met him went hungry.

Born and brought up in Madurai, Vijayakanth maintained a love for his native place. These values made him reject offers from other film industries and he appeared only in Tamil movies during his entire career. Vijayakanth also believed that he was an actor only on the screen and often mingled with the people who met him off-screen as a simple villager.

Vijayakanth’s roles in films with rural themes where he acts as a hero who makes sacrifices and as a villain also were noteworthy. A back-kick during fights was his specialty.Even during the 1990s, when Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan were the top stars in Tamil Nadu, Vijayakanth’s movies were blockbusters and he could create his own space in the Tamil movie industry.

Vijayakanth appeared in over 150 movies in which he was at ease with action as well as romantic roles. His notable films included ‘Vaidehi Kathirunthaal’, ‘Poonthotta Kaavalkaaran’, ‘Pulan Visaranai’ and ‘Ramana.’

Vijayakanth’s movies were blockbusters and he could create his own space in the Tamil movie industry. Photo | Twitter (@sekartweets)

Later in his life, Vijayakanth developed serous health issues, but he overcame them to act in movies and earned title of ‘Captain.’ Subsequently, his toes had to be amputated following diabetes, but Vijayakanth continued to be active in politics and social media. Vijayakanth also appeared in minor roles in several movies. However, his dedication was total in all these films irrespective of the screen time and each of his characters lingered long with the audience.

Apart from movies, Vijayakanth was a leading figure in Tamil Nadu politics also, having occupied the seat of the Opposition Leader in the state Assembly who sparred with top leaders such as J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. However, his foray into politics was marked by several ups and downs. For instance, when he contested the Assembly elections by launching his own party, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), in 2006, his party won only a single seat. In the Assembly elections of 2011, Vijayakanth forged an alliance with the AIADMK.

In Tamil Nadu, Vijayakanth was once considered a successor to the legendary MGR in politics and films. Vijayakanth was known to hold values very dear to his heart, which attracted many people to him. He was always surrounded by these admirers, who respected Vijayakanth for his love for humanity, apart from his stardom as an actor and politician. In fact, even during the height of his career as a superstar, Vijaykanth took care to uphold the values he held dear.