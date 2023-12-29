Complaint filed against Ranbir Kapoor for 'hurting' religious sentiments during Christmas celebrations

A complaint has been lodged against actor Ranbir Kapoor for hurting religious sentiments. Ranbir, accompanied by his wife, Alia Bhatt, and daughter, Raha, recently participated in the traditional Christmas lunch hosted by the Kapoor family.

A video from the Christmas lunch of the Kapoor family went viral which showed Ranbir saying, “Jai Mata Di” as liquor is poured on the Christmas cake.

The complaint extends over to the members of the Kapoor family for hurting the religious sentiments.

As per media reports, the complaint was filed at the Ghatkopar police station. It claimed that in the video, while the liquor is poured on the cake, and is set on fire, Ranbir says “Jai Mata Di”.

In Hinduism, fire god is invoked before invoking other deities, but Ranbir Kapoor and his family members deliberately used intoxicants while celebrating the festival of another religion and chanted “Jai Mata Di”, the media reports quoted the complaint.

However, no FIR has been filed.

The video is from the same day when Ranbir and Alia finally revealed the face of Raha to the world.

Currently, the couple is at an undisclosed location with their daughter Raha.

The family was clicked at the Mumbai airport with Ranbir dressed up in athleisure clothing and Raha sleeping in her mom’s lap.

(With IANS inputs)