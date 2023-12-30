Asif Ali attends cinematographer Jomon's wedding braving leg injury

Actor Asif Ali, who sustained a serious knee injury during a training session for a stunt scene, had been advised five months of complete rest. Though the actor has not made any public appearances for some time now, photos of Asif attending cinematographer and producer Jomon T John's wedding with his injured leg, have surfaced online and has gone viral.

Asif, who arrived at the wedding on crutches, showed no signs of pain and interacted with everyone. The event was also attended by actors Ganapathi, Shameer Muhammed, Dhyan Sreenivasan and producer Visakh Subramaniam.

Asif was injured during a stunt training for the movie 'Tiki Taka,' that is being directed by Rohith V S. The injury took place while rehearsing a stunt scene. The fight scenes are choreographed by Indonesian stunt master Ude Nuns. Ude Nuns is known for choreographing fight scenes in the Hollywood film 'The Raid: Redemption'.