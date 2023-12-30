Actor Napoleon’s wife, Jayasudha, had a special surprise for his 60th birthday. To mark the occasion, she wore a sari embroidered with the names and images of 60 characters immortalised by Napoleon, using gold zari threads. Iyla Silk designed the sari, and a video showcasing it and expressing their gratitude to Napoleon and his wife, has gone viral on social media.

The faces of the 60 characters are intricately woven in gold thread, accompanied by their names and movie titles. The sari has been crafted in pure gold zari work, presenting a delightful sight for fans to witness all of Napoleon's characters come together on this special piece. Napoleon's 60th birthday, which occurred recently, was celebrated by his family and fans.

According to Iyla Designs, Jayasudha wished to celebrate her husband's birthday by featuring the hit characters from his acting career on this unique saree. In the video, Iyla Designs also expresses gratitude for the opportunity given to it for creating this special piece.

For Malayalis, Napoleon is synonymous with the character of Mundakkal Sekaran. In the iconic film "Devasuram," narrating the vendetta between two feudal families, Mohanlal played Mangalassery Neelakandan, while Napoleon essayed the role of Mundakkal Shekaran. Much like Neelakandan, Shekaran became a character much loved by fans.

Napoleon, the Malayalees' Mundakkal Shekaran, currently lives in the United States with his family. Fourteen years ago, they moved to the US for the treatment of their son Dhanush, who suffers from muscular dystrophy. Although initially they moved to the US for medical reasons, later Napoleon and his family purchased a house and settled down at Palm Beach, Florida. The renowned actor Napoleon, who is also a former Union Minister, now enjoys a luxurious life on his 300-acre farm, engaged in vegetable cultivation, dairy farming, and wine production.