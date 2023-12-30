Dhyan Sreenivasan and Durga Krishna-starrer 'Udal', which hit theatres on May 20 this year has finally locked its OTT release. The film directed by Ratheesh Raghunandan is a mystery thriller, which is set within the confines of Kuttichayan's home.

Veteran actor Indrans plays Kuttichayan, while Durga essays the role of the daughter-in-law Shiny, who tends to her bedridden mother-in-law. Shiny is unhappy with her situation and is rather fond of the time she spends with her boyfriend Kiran played by Dhyan Sreenivasan.

The OTT release of the movie, bankrolled by Sree Gokulam Movies, got delayed, though the film hit theatres seven months ago. Reportedly, the film is being remade in Hindi and discussions in this regard delayed the OTT release. However, now the new update has excited fans. The movie will start streaming on Saina Play from January 5.