Gopi Sundar comes in support of Amrutha amid her clashes with Bala

Our Correspondent
Published: January 02, 2024 12:49 PM IST
Singer Amrutha has recently spoken out against her ex-husband, actor Bala. Joined by advocates Rajani and Sudheer from Acharya Chanakya Lawyers and Consultants, Amrutha addressed Bala's allegations, highlighting how he violated several conditions of their mutual divorce. In a show of solidarity, Gopi Sundar expressed support for Amrutha by sharing her video on social media, stating, 'Proud moment, happy true new year.'

Amrutha and Gopi Sundar publicly revealed their relationship in 2022, sharing pictures that quickly gained popularity. However, they recently ceased posting pictures together, leading fans to speculate about their relationship status, even though there hasn't been an official confirmation from either party.

