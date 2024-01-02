Mumbai: Bigg Boss candidate and actor Ankita Lokhande recalled the moments after former boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Though Ankita has often spoken about Sushant previously, this is the first time she has opened up about the actor's death. She also said the actor had been 'broken about something' and 'that it should not have happened.'

However, Ankita did not elaborate further. Instead, she spoke about how intelligent Sushant was and how he would solve mathematics problems in the blink of an eye. She also was all praise for his family. The actor got teary-eyed as she spoke about Sushant to another contestant in the show. She said she was heartbroken to see a photo of the actor after his death.

"When I saw him, I felt everything was over. So many films he watched, and everything was over. There was this one picture of him which was very bad. It looked like he was sleeping. I just kept looking at that picture and thought there was so much in his brain. I knew him very well. He must have had so much in his brain but all was vanished. You are nothing, you're just a body then (sic)", she said.

The actor, who is appearing on the reality television show, also maintained that she blocked a lot of people on social media because she felt they were targeting her. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. What followed after his demise was a huge controversy over his suicide and many conspiracy theories in the public domain.