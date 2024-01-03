Mohanlal pays surprise visit to Mamukkoya's home, spends time with family

Superstar Mohanlal and noted film director Sathyan Anthikad paid a surprise visit to the family of the late Mamukkoya, who passed away last year. Mohanlal made the unexpected visit to Mamukkoya's house while he and Sathyan were in Kozhikode to attend a function. "It was a completely personal visit by Lal. I was just a witness to the event," Sathyan Anthikad told Manorama Online regarding their visit to Mamukkoya's house.

Sathyan Anthikad shared, "We went together to Kozhikode to attend a meeting. During the time there, he expressed his desire to visit Mamu's house. I had visited the house when Mamu passed away, but Mohanlal could not do so as he was abroad at the time. When he arrived in Kozhikode, Lal insisted on going to Mamu's house.

Mamu had a warm relationship with Mohanlal. The dialogue, ‘Ghafoor ka Dosth,’ delivered by Mamukkoya in the film ‘Nadodikattu,’ is unforgettable. He was a member of our film fraternity. The entire family was thrilled when Mohanlal arrived since it was his first visit to the house. Lal was also curious about the recognitions and gifts received by Mamukkoya and spoke in depth with Mamu’s children and his wife. It was a warm and friendly visit," said Satyan Anthikad.

“Mamukkoya was a man who never brought the glamour of the tinsel world home. He was not in the habit of taking his family members to film shooting locations or bringing cine artistes to his house. Mamu was a person who never succumbed to the allure of the tinsel world. He acted in movies as if it were any other job. For us, Mamukkoya is synonymous with natural acting. So is Mohanlal, as we all know. He too has a realistic style of acting. This private visit was Lal’s way of expressing his love for the beloved actor," said Sathyan Anthikad.