Aamir Khan greets ex-wife Kiran Rao with a kiss during daughter Ira's wedding, holds Reena Dutta close

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, whose daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday, surprised ex-wife Kiran Rao with a kiss on her cheek, during the wedding festivities. In a recently surfaced video from the ceremony, the newlyweds can be seen posing for a photograph along with the families of both sides.

The video then shows the Bollywood superstar saying something to Kiran. He kissed her on the cheek as they spoke. He, then, affectionately gave a peck on his son Azad's cheek. Aamir also held his ex-wife and Ira Khan's mother Reena Dutta close during the photo sessions.

A relationship ending on a good 📝 and yet maintaining friendship = Aamir Khan planting kiss on Kiran Rao’s cheeks during his daughter Ira Khan’s wedding…courage to split, gracious enough to maintain dignity, healthy equation even after parting ways…do appreciate this gesture!… pic.twitter.com/VtjY9LFgUt — Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) January 4, 2024

Nupur Shikhare’s mother, Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Junaid Khan and Azad posed with Ira and Nupur. The couple exchanged wedding vows as they signed the marriage registration document in front of friends and family on Wednesday.

The marriage ceremony was quite unconventional with Nupur choosing to wear a vest for his wedding. While Ira looked beautiful in a wedding ensemble for her special day, Nupur’s sartorial choice was a shocker for many.

Nupur, who is a fitness trainer, also ditched the traditional choice of the horse and jogged for eight kilometres to reach the wedding venue. During the ceremony, he was seen wearing a black vest and white shorts. Nupur Shikhare, who is Aamir Khan and Ira's official fitness trainer, proposed to Ira in 2022. The pre-wedding festivities started with a Haldi ceremony on Tuesday.