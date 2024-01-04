Janhvi recalls heartbreaking moment when she heard about mother Sridevi's death

In an emotional moment on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about the aftermath of her mother, Sridevi's, tragic death. Janhvi shared that upon receiving the heartbreaking news, it was her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, who provided solace and comfort during that difficult time.

Recounting the heart-wrenching moment with Karan Johar, Janhvi revealed, "When I got the call, I was in my room, and I could hear wailing from Khushi's room." Overwhelmed by grief, Janhvi rushed into her sister's room, where something extraordinary happened. Despite being the younger sibling, Khushi looked at Janhvi and, in that moment, her tears ceased. Khushi took on the role of a pillar of strength, offering comfort and support to her grieving sister. Janhvi expressed, "She just sat next to me and started comforting me, and I've never seen her cry about it since."

Khushi recalled the moment, saying, "I felt like I had to hold it together for everyone because I feel like I've always been the strong one." The episode provided a touching insight into the resilience and unity within the Kapoor family following Sridevi's untimely demise in Dubai in 2018 due to accidental drowning.