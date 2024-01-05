Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Suriya breaks down while paying his respects to late actor Vijayakanth

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 05, 2024 04:27 PM IST
Suriya, Vijayakanth
Suriya, Vijayakanth. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Suriya, who was unable to attend Vijayakanth's funeral, paid his respects at the DMDK party headquarters where the late actor is laid to rest. Visibly emotional, Suriya spent time at Vijayakanth's grave, breaking down in tears.
Suriya's absence during Vijayakanth's December 29 funeral was due to his commitments to the shooting of his upcoming film, 'Kanguva'. Accompanying him during this visit was actor Karthi.

Suriya's father, Shivakumar, also paid his last respects to Vijayakanth. The two actors had shared the screen in the film 'Periyanna', where Vijayakanth played an extended cameo. Directed by SA Chandrasekar, the film showcased Vijayakanth's generous support, a pattern he previously demonstrated by helping bring more publicity to Suriya through a similar extended cameo in 'Periyanna'.  

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.