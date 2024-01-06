Ira Khan's wedding: Aamir made women in his family wear Nauvari saris as mark of respect to groom's family

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan who oversaw Ira Khan's wedding festivities had ensured that all the women in his family wore Nauvari saris for his daughter's wedding. The actor, reportedly, wanted to ensure that the wedding ceremony was held respecting the customs followed by the groom's family.

Ira's husband Nupur Shikhare hails from Maharashtra. Since all the Shikhare women wore Nauvari saris, Aamir was particular that the women in his family also dressed in a similar manner. Aamir's ex-wife and Ira's mother Reena Dutta along with Kiran Rao, also wore Nauvari saris to the function.

Ira Khan is all set to have a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony on January 8. The festivities will take place from January 8 to 10. Aamir reached Udaipur on Friday along with his son Azad. Nupur and Ira left for Udaipur early in the morning on Friday.

After the traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony, the couple will then head to Mumbai and host a reception at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on January 13. The who’s who of Bollywood including superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are expected to attend the reception.Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira in 2022. The pre-wedding festivities started with a Haldi ceremony on Tuesday. The couple made it official on January 3. They signed the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family at the Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai.