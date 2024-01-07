'Dance master Vikram spotted': Honey Rose trolled for her new hairstyle

Actress Honey Rose's recent appearance has stirred conversations throughout the town. Attending the preview show of Vinay Forrt's film 'Aattam,' she garnered attention in a never-seen-before avatar, notably featuring a new hairstyle. In contrast to her usual straightened hair, this time, Honey Rose sported a ponytail with curly hair, complemented by a coloured hue.

Despite receiving positive feedback for her updated look, the actress also faced trolling from some users. One comment humorously likened her to Salim Kumar from 'Chathikkatha Chanthu,' while another remarked, 'Dance master Vikram spotted.' On a different note, some users drew parallels between Honey Rose's appearance and Kate Winslet's iconic look from Titanic.