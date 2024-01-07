Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'Dance master Vikram spotted': Honey Rose trolled for her new hairstyle

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 07, 2024 02:04 PM IST
Honey Rose
Honey Rose. Photo: Instagram/Honey Rose
Topic | Entertainment News

Actress Honey Rose's recent appearance has stirred conversations throughout the town. Attending the preview show of Vinay Forrt's film 'Aattam,' she garnered attention in a never-seen-before avatar, notably featuring a new hairstyle. In contrast to her usual straightened hair, this time, Honey Rose sported a ponytail with curly hair, complemented by a coloured hue.

Despite receiving positive feedback for her updated look, the actress also faced trolling from some users. One comment humorously likened her to Salim Kumar from 'Chathikkatha Chanthu,' while another remarked, 'Dance master Vikram spotted.' On a different note, some users drew parallels between Honey Rose's appearance and Kate Winslet's iconic look from Titanic.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.