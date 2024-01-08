California: Actor Cillian Murphy who played the titular role of J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus has won the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture. The actor's performance was praised by critics when the movie had hit theatres last year.
Best Actor - Cillian Murphy
Oppenheimer
'Killers of the Flower Moon' actress Lily Gladstone took home the award for Best Actress for her breathtaking performance in the movie directed by veteran filmmaker Martin Scorcese. With this Lily has become the first indigenous woman to a win a Golden Globe. The awards is Hollywood's first big celebration since twin strikes shut down most of show business last year.
Best Actress - Lily Gladstone
Killers of the Flower Moon
Award for Best Performance by a Female Actor (Motion Picture) - Emma Stone
Poor Things
Hollywood actor Emma Stone, who stunned as Bella Baxter in the science fantasy black comedy 'Poor Things' bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. The actor had previously won the Golden Globe Award in 2017 in the same category for 'La La Land'. In her acceptance speech, the actor spoke about how Bella was someone who fell in 'love with life' and not a person and how special the character was to her.
Best Motion Picture (Non English Language) - Anatomy of a Fall
Meanwhile, 'Anatomy of a Fall,' a French courtroom drama-thriller directed by Justine Triet won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture- Non English Language at the 81st edition of the Golden Globe awards, which kicked off at the Beverly Hills on Monday morning (IST).
Best Picture (Drama) - Oppenheimer
Best Picture (Musical or Comedy) - Poor Things
Christopher Nolan's film, 'Oppenheimer,' secured the Best Picture - Drama award, while 'Poor Things' took home the trophy for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. In the animated category, 'The Boy And The Heron' emerged victorious, claiming the Best Motion Picture - Animated award.
Best Picture (Animated) - The Boy and The Heron
The win was double sweet as the film's screenwriters Justine Triet and Arthur Harari bagged the award for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture.
Best Supporting Actor (Motion Picture) - Robert Downey Jr
Oppenheimer
Best Supporting Actress (Motion Picture) - Da'Vine Joy Randolph
The Holdovers
Robert Downey Jr who played Lewis Strauss, the antagonist in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer’, meanwhile, bagged the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, while Da' Vine Joy Randolph won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance as Mary Lamb in 'The Holdovers'.
Elizabeth Debicki, who played Princess Diana in the Netflix series 'The Crown' won the Golden Globe award for best performance by an actress in a supporting Television role. This is Debicki's first Golden Globe award and her second nomination. Meanwhile, Matthew Macfadyen won the award for a supporting role for his performance as Tom Wambsgans in the TV show 'Succession', which has also been nominated for a number of awards.
Best Supporting Actress (Television) - Elizabeth Debicki
The Crown
Best Supporting Actor (Television) - Tom Wambsgans
Succession
The American comedy-drama series 'Beef' swept three awards at the event, with Steven Yeun winning the award for Best Performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology, motion picture. His co-star Ali Wong, won the Best Performance by a Female Actor in the same category.
'Succession' secured the accolade for Best Drama Series at the current Golden Globes, 'The Bear' claimed the trophy for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy, and 'Beef' emerged victorious in the category of Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture made for Television.
American actor Jeremy Allen White won the award for Best Television Male Actor in a Musical/ Comedy series for his performance in 'The Bear', directed by Christopher Storer. The series revolves around a young chef who returns to his home town due to a death in his family and how he tries to rebuild his life.
Taylor Swift, whose movie 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' was nominated in the new category 'Cinematic and Box Office Achievement', arrived in a shimmering green gown. The singer, however, was left disappointed after the film failed to secure an award. This was Taylor Swift's fifth nomination at the Golden Globe awards. 'Barbie' actor Margot Robbie looked picture perfect in a bright pink dress at the event. Though there were high expectations for the Golda Gerwig film , with nine nominations, 'Barbie' had to settle for just two awards.
The champagne-fueled ceremony is honouring best of movies and TV shows selected by a new group of 300 entertainment journalists from around the world, part of reforms made after a diversity and ethics scandal among Globe voters. Historical drama "Oppenheimer," about the making of the atomic bomb, also had eight nods at the Golden Globes, which was hosted by comedian Jo Koy.
Here’s the list of winners and nominees in various categories
Best Motion Picture- Drama
Oppenheimer (Winner)
Anatomy of a Fall
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Motion Picture- Musical or Comedy
Poor Things (Winner)
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Best Motion Picture- Animated
'The Boy and the Heron' (Winner)
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider VERSE
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie (Winner)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part one
Oppenheimer
Spoider Man: Across the Spider Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Motion picture- Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall (Winner)
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Show
The Zone of Interest
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture- Drama
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon (Winner)
Annette Bening, Nyad
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaieny, Priscilla
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture- Drama
Cilian Murphy, Oppenheimer (Winner)
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo Di Caprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture- Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone, Poor Things (Winner)
Fantasia Barrino- The Colour Purple
Jennifer Lawrence- No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman- May December
Alma Poysti- Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture- Musical or Comedy
Paul Giamatti- The Holdovers (Winner)
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothee Chalamet- Wonka
Matt Damon- Air
Joaquin Phoenix- Beau is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Performance by a Female Actor in any Motion Picture
Da Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (Winner)
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Colour Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Best Performance by a Male actor in any Motion Picture
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer (Winner)
William Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro- Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Director
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (Winner)
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Marton Scrosese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past lives
Best Screenplay
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall (Winner)
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara- Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorcese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Son, Past Lives
Best Original Score
Ludwig Goransson, Oppenheimer (Winner)
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton- Spider Man, Across the Spider Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Song
What Was I Made For- Barbie (Winner)
Addicted to Romance- She came to Me
Dance the Night- Barbie
I’m just Ken- Barbie
Peaches- The Super Mario Bros Movie
Road to Freedom- Rustin
Television awards
Best Television Series, Drama
Succession (HBO) -(Winner)
1923 (Paramount +)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Best TV series, musical or comedy
The Bear (FX)- (Winner)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Barry (HBO)
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series, drama
Kieran Culkin - Succession (Winner)
Pedro Pascal- The Last of Us
Jeremy Stron- Succession
Brian Coz- Succession
Dominic West- The Crown
Best Performance by an Female Actor in a series, drama
Sarah Snook- Succession (Winner)
Hellen Mirren- 1923
Keri Russel- The Last of Us
Imedla Staunton- The Crown
Emma Stone- The Curse
Best Actress in a TV series, musical or comedy
Ayo Edebiri- The Bear (Winner)
Natasha Lyonne- Poker Face
Quinta Brunson- Abbot Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Selena Gomez- Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning- The Great
Best Actor in a TV series, musical or comedy
Jeremy Allen White- The Bear (Winner)
Bill Hader- Barry
Steve Martin- Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short- Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel- Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis- Ted Lasso