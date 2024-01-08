California: Actor Cillian Murphy who played the titular role of J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus has won the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture. The actor's performance was praised by critics when the movie had hit theatres last year.

'Killers of the Flower Moon' actress Lily Gladstone took home the award for Best Actress for her breathtaking performance in the movie directed by veteran filmmaker Martin Scorcese. With this Lily has become the first indigenous woman to a win a Golden Globe. The awards is Hollywood's first big celebration since twin strikes shut down most of show business last year.

Hollywood actor Emma Stone, who stunned as Bella Baxter in the science fantasy black comedy 'Poor Things' bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. The actor had previously won the Golden Globe Award in 2017 in the same category for 'La La Land'. In her acceptance speech, the actor spoke about how Bella was someone who fell in 'love with life' and not a person and how special the character was to her.

Meanwhile, 'Anatomy of a Fall,' a French courtroom drama-thriller directed by Justine Triet won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture- Non English Language at the 81st edition of the Golden Globe awards, which kicked off at the Beverly Hills on Monday morning (IST).

Christopher Nolan's film, 'Oppenheimer,' secured the Best Picture - Drama award, while 'Poor Things' took home the trophy for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. In the animated category, 'The Boy And The Heron' emerged victorious, claiming the Best Motion Picture - Animated award.

The win was double sweet as the film's screenwriters Justine Triet and Arthur Harari bagged the award for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture.

Robert Downey Jr who played Lewis Strauss, the antagonist in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer’, meanwhile, bagged the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, while Da' Vine Joy Randolph won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance as Mary Lamb in 'The Holdovers'.

Elizabeth Debicki, who played Princess Diana in the Netflix series 'The Crown' won the Golden Globe award for best performance by an actress in a supporting Television role. This is Debicki's first Golden Globe award and her second nomination. Meanwhile, Matthew Macfadyen won the award for a supporting role for his performance as Tom Wambsgans in the TV show 'Succession', which has also been nominated for a number of awards.

The American comedy-drama series 'Beef' swept three awards at the event, with Steven Yeun winning the award for Best Performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology, motion picture. His co-star Ali Wong, won the Best Performance by a Female Actor in the same category.

'Succession' secured the accolade for Best Drama Series at the current Golden Globes, 'The Bear' claimed the trophy for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy, and 'Beef' emerged victorious in the category of Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture made for Television.

American actor Jeremy Allen White won the award for Best Television Male Actor in a Musical/ Comedy series for his performance in 'The Bear', directed by Christopher Storer. The series revolves around a young chef who returns to his home town due to a death in his family and how he tries to rebuild his life.

Taylor Swift, whose movie 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' was nominated in the new category 'Cinematic and Box Office Achievement', arrived in a shimmering green gown. The singer, however, was left disappointed after the film failed to secure an award. This was Taylor Swift's fifth nomination at the Golden Globe awards. 'Barbie' actor Margot Robbie looked picture perfect in a bright pink dress at the event. Though there were high expectations for the Golda Gerwig film , with nine nominations, 'Barbie' had to settle for just two awards.

The champagne-fueled ceremony is honouring best of movies and TV shows selected by a new group of 300 entertainment journalists from around the world, part of reforms made after a diversity and ethics scandal among Globe voters. Historical drama "Oppenheimer," about the making of the atomic bomb, also had eight nods at the Golden Globes, which was hosted by comedian Jo Koy.

Here’s the list of winners and nominees in various categories

Best Motion Picture- Drama

Oppenheimer (Winner)

Anatomy of a Fall

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Motion Picture- Musical or Comedy

Poor Things (Winner)

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Best Motion Picture- Animated

'The Boy and the Heron' (Winner)

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider VERSE

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie (Winner)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part one

Oppenheimer

Spoider Man: Across the Spider Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Motion picture- Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall (Winner)

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Show

The Zone of Interest

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture- Drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon (Winner)

Annette Bening, Nyad

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaieny, Priscilla

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture- Drama

Cilian Murphy, Oppenheimer (Winner)

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo Di Caprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture- Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, Poor Things (Winner)

Fantasia Barrino- The Colour Purple

Jennifer Lawrence- No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman- May December

Alma Poysti- Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture- Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti- The Holdovers (Winner)

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothee Chalamet- Wonka

Matt Damon- Air

Joaquin Phoenix- Beau is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by a Female Actor in any Motion Picture

Da Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (Winner)

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Colour Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Best Performance by a Male actor in any Motion Picture

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer (Winner)

William Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro- Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (Winner)

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Marton Scrosese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past lives

Best Screenplay

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall (Winner)

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara- Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorcese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Son, Past Lives

Best Original Score

Ludwig Goransson, Oppenheimer (Winner)

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton- Spider Man, Across the Spider Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Song

What Was I Made For- Barbie (Winner)

Addicted to Romance- She came to Me

Dance the Night- Barbie

I’m just Ken- Barbie

Peaches- The Super Mario Bros Movie

Road to Freedom- Rustin

Television awards

Best Television Series, Drama

Succession (HBO) -(Winner)

1923 (Paramount +)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Best TV series, musical or comedy

The Bear (FX)- (Winner)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Barry (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series, drama

Kieran Culkin - Succession (Winner)

Pedro Pascal- The Last of Us

Jeremy Stron- Succession

Brian Coz- Succession

Dominic West- The Crown

Best Performance by an Female Actor in a series, drama

Sarah Snook- Succession (Winner)

Hellen Mirren- 1923

Keri Russel- The Last of Us

Imedla Staunton- The Crown

Emma Stone- The Curse

Best Actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

Ayo Edebiri- The Bear (Winner)

Natasha Lyonne- Poker Face

Quinta Brunson- Abbot Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Selena Gomez- Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning- The Great

Best Actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

Jeremy Allen White- The Bear (Winner)

Bill Hader- Barry

Steve Martin- Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short- Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel- Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis- Ted Lasso