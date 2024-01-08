Golden Globe Awards: 'Oppenheimer' takes home Best Picture, ‘Succession’ Best Drama Series

‘Oppenheimer’ directed by visionary filmmaker Christopher Nolan took home the Golden Globe awards for Best Motion Picture- Drama at this year’s award ceremony, held at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles on Monday morning (IST).

'Succession' is a popular series known for its humour and performances of the actors. Photo | Imdb

The film, which was based on J Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the Manhattan Project, had a fantastic run at the box office. Actor Cillian Murphy won the Best Actor Award for playing the titular role in the film, while actor Robert Downey Jr too bagged the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. ‘Succession’,the popular American satirical comedy-drama series won big at the Golden Globes and took home several awards, including Best Drama Series.

The series won three more awards, including Best Actor in a Television Series (Kieran Culkin), Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Sara Snook) and Best Supporting Actor (Matthew Macfayden). Meanwhile, ‘Beef’ won Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television. ‘Beef’ actors Steven Yeun and comedian Ali Wong also bagged the best actor and actress award in a limited series, respectively, for their performances.

‘Barbie’, which was nominated for nine awards at the 81st edition of the Golden Globe Awards, only won in two categories, including Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Original song ‘What Was I made for?’ written by singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas.