'Karikku' actor Sneha Babu ties the knot with cinematographer Akhil Xavier

Actor Sneha Babu who is known for her appearances in the popular web series 'Karikku' tied the knot with cinematographer Akhil Xavier. The duo, who have been dating for some time now, met each other on the sets of 'Samarthya Shastram', a six-part-series of 'Karikku'. The two made their relationship official last year.

'Karikku' cast members, including Arjun Ratan, Sabareesh Sajjin, Kiran Viyyath, Nileen Sandra, Shruti Suresh, Anagha Maria Varghese, attended the ceremony. Sneha released a short video of the wedding celebrations on her Instagram handle. She captioned it: 'And so the adventure begins'.

Sneha is active on social media and often posts interesting reels. She has also played prominent roles in films like 'Adhya Rathri', 'Ganagandharvan' and 'Minaal Murali'. Akhil was part of the 'Samarthya Shastram' crew. Sneha who is a Mumbai-resident is a graduate in interior design. The actor's first claim to fame was through TikTok.