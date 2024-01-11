Netflix removes 'Annapoorani' after right-wing groups accuse Nayanthara-starrer of promoting love jihad

Mumbai: Activists of two right-wing outfits have filed separate complaints here against actor Nayanthara and others associated with her newly-released film 'Annapoorani', alleging that certain scenes in it hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, police said on Thursday.

The complaints allege that the film, which has been removed from Netflix, makes controversial remarks about Lord Ram and also promotes 'love jihad', they said.

"A complaint was submitted by the activists of Bajrang Dal to the Oshiwara police station in western suburbs two days ago, and an inquiry in this connection is underway," an official said.

Another complaint was filed at the Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station in South Mumbai by Ramesh Solanki, founder of Hindu IT Cell, an official said.

According to his complaint, the film "Annapoorani" demeans Lord Ram and it was intentionally released to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

How can a 13 year old girl brought up in Brahmin family love the smell of non veg #Annapoorani #boycottnetflix @nanayantara75 pic.twitter.com/9TZuWDx3aN — Madhav #SanatanaDharma (@maddy_improving) January 7, 2024

Solanki also cited a few scenes in the movie, which he says hurt the religious sentiments. The complaint mentions the last scene of the film which shows a temple priest's daughter, played by Nayanthara, offering namaz wearing a 'hijab' before making biryani.

In another scene, Farhaan, the friend of the character played by Nayanthara, brainwashes her into cutting meat and says Bhagwan Shri Ram and Maa Sita had also consumed meat, the complaint said.

Solanki demanded in his complaint that a first information report (FIR) be filed against actor Nayanthara, director Nilesh Krishnaa and others for hurting religious sentiments and promoting 'love jihad', a term used by right-wing groups to allege a concerted effort by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam.

"We have received a written complaint application against the actor and others," the official said. "The complainant has so far not visited the police station. We are waiting for him to appear before the police so that we can take further course of action," the official said.

Solanki also posted a letter by Zee Studios, dated January 9, where the studio apologises for "the hurt caused" to the Hindu community.

In the letter addressed to Vishva Hindu Parishad, the studio, which is a co-producer on the movie, said they were in contact with Netflix to remove the film from the platform until it is edited.

The platform's decision to drop the film has not gone down well with many in the film industry, who criticised the streamer for bowing down to pressure from fringe elements.

Fanaticism won, creativity lost.



Shame on @NetflixIndia for giving in to majoritarian bullying. https://t.co/Gxh3zUF6nW — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) January 11, 2024

"A dangerous precedent being set. Censoring left, right and 'centre' until we won't be allowed to breathe," actor Parvathy Thiruvothu posted on her Instagram stories.

Actor Siddharth also wrote on X criticising the removal of the movie from Netflix. "Fanaticism won, creativity lost. Shame on @NetflixIndia for giving in to majoritarian bullying," the actor posted.

Filmmaker Onir criticised the police case against the movie. "Where are we headed... Just makes no sense. What a shame," he posted on X.