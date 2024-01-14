Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows off 'parkour' skills during gym workout

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest video showing off her 'parkour' skills is winning the internet. The 'Kushi' actor, who had opened up about her autoimmune disorder last year, is leaving no stone unturned to stay fit. In the new video, the actor can be seen jumping a barrier during her workout session at the gym.

The actor later smiles at the camera after she succeeds. Samantha is one of the most sought-after actors in South India. Over the years, she has explored various genres in different languages. She is expected to make her Bollywood debut with a Karan Johar movie starring Salman Khan in the lead.

Last year, Samantha revealed that she is suffering from myositis, an autoimmune condition caused by muscle inflammation. The actor occasionally travels to the United States of America for her treatment. She is currently on a strict 'autoimmune diet', which helps alleviate the pain for those suffering from autoimmune diseases like myositis, arthritis and thyroid. The actor was last seen in the romantic Telugu movie 'Kushi'.