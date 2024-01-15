'Air Force action': 'Fighter' trailer starring Hrithik and Deepika takes flight

The riveting trailer for the upcoming Air Force action film 'Fighter,' starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, was released on Monday. This high-octane preview promises an action-packed entertainer featuring intense dogfights and adrenaline-pumping shots of fighter aircraft in action. The trailer showcases the strong bond between the best pilots of the Indian Air Force.

Kicking off with rapid glimpses of the aircraft, the audience is introduced to the fighter pilots engaging in banter. The trailer skillfully captures the camaraderie, courage, and sacrifices of these heroes. It paints a vivid picture of their friendship until a terrorist attack on the Indian forces in Pulwama propels them into action, setting the stage for a gripping narrative.

The film has been helmed by Siddharth Anand, who is known for his hit films ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter', according to its promo, is set to redefine cinematic excellence with a thrilling combination of adrenaline-pumping action sequences along with the spirit of patriotism, offering a perfect blend of entertainment and emotion.

The film is packed with state-of-the-art visual effects in 3D and 3D IMAX formats. It is scheduled to hit theatres on the eve of Republic Day, January 25, 2024.

(With IANS inputs)