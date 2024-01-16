Jesse Armstrong sets television record with fourth straight Emmy for 'Succession' writing

Jesse Armstrong, the creative force behind Succession, has etched his name in Emmy history by clinching the Best Drama Writing award for the fourth consecutive time. This remarkable achievement spans each of the show's four seasons, setting an unprecedented record in television history. No other writer has ever secured this accolade for every season of their show. Armstrong's prior victories encompass episodes such as Nobody Is Ever Missing, This Is Not for Tears, and All the Bells Say.

This year's win is particularly momentous as it deviates from the usual trend of the award favouring pilots or season finales. Armstrong's triumph also propels him into the second-most wins in the category, with only Rod Serling, who garnered six Emmys for writing throughout his career, ahead.

Succession, in its fourth and final season, amassed an impressive 27 nominations, making it the most nominated series at the 2023 Emmys. This solidifies its place in television history and underscores the show's enduring impact.