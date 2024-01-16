Kieran Culkin tells his wife he wants more kids while accepting Emmy award

Kieran Culkin celebrated his first-ever Emmy win at the 2023 Emmys by playfully hinting at expanding his family. Addressing his wife on stage, Culkin expressed gratitude, saying, “My beautiful wife Jazz, thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids, Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf. I love you so many and so much.” He then added a humorous touch, stating, “And Jazz: I want more. You said maybe if I win.” The theatre erupted in laughter, with Jazz responding with a smile.

Culkin clinched the Emmy award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his strong performance as Roman Roy in the fourth and final season of Succession, released in 2023. This victory marked his third nomination and first win, following recent successes at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier in the month. Notably, Succession also secured the Best Drama Series accolade at all three ceremonies.

Succession's dominance continued at the Emmys, accumulating a total of seven wins. Other recipients included Jesse Armstrong, Sarah Snook, Matthew MacFayden, and director Mark Mylod. The series received nominations for several cast members, showcasing its widespread recognition in categories such as acting and directing.