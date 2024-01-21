Shakeela attacked by adopted daughter at Chennai residence

Actor Shakeela was attacked by her adopted daughter in her house in Chennai on Saturday. The actor filed a complaint with the Kodambakkam police. In her complaint, Shakeela said she and her lawyer Soundarya suffered injuries during the tussle with her adopted daughter Sheethal. Sheethal is Shakeela's brother's daughter and was raised by the actor as her own child.

Sheethal, as per reports, initially left the house after a fierce fight broke out between her and Shakeela. The actor then informed her lawyer who arrived at her house to resolve the issue. By then, Sheethal had returned to the house along with her birth mother and sister Jameela and started attacking Shakeela and the lawyer.

While Sheethal hit Shakeela with a tray, her birth mother bit the lawyer Soundarya's hand. Following the incident, Shakeela filed a complaint with the police. Sheethal also filed another complaint against the actor in the same police station. The police said they will analyse the CCTV visuals and register a case after they conduct a further inquiry.