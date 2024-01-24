Malayalam
Malayalam movie producer Noble Jose dies of heart attack at 44

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 24, 2024 11:35 AM IST Updated: January 24, 2024 12:35 PM IST
Noble's first movie 'Ente Mezhuthiri Athazhangal' featured Anoop Menon and Miya. Photo | Facebook (FEFKA)
Topic | Entertainment News

Malayalam film producer Noble Jose died of a heart attack in Kochi on Wednesday. He was 54. As per reports, he will be laid to rest in his native place Tripunithura on Thursday. Noble is known for producing four Malayalam movies in recent years.

He debuted as a producer with the movie 'Ente Mezhuthiri Athazhangal' in 2018. The film featured Anoop Menon and Miya in lead roles. 'Ente Mezhuthiri Athazhangal' revolved around a Paris-based Malayali chef who is on a quest to include Indian cuisine in his restaurant. Noble's second film 'Madras Lodge' directed by V K Prakash also released in the same year.

Noble was also the producer of 'Krishnankutty Panithudangi', a horror film featuring Saniya Iyappan, Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Vijilesh in lead roles. In 2022, he bankrolled 'Shalamon', which features Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Dileesh Pothen.

