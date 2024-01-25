At a time when Rajinikanth's white hair is deemed risky, Mammootty did 'Kaathal' at 72: R J Balaji

When it comes to actors portraying roles true to their age or venturing into unfamiliar territories, it often becomes a topic of widespread discussion. Many mainstream actors tend to deviate from playing characters of their actual age on screen, often driven by considerations of mass appeal. However, Mammootty's portrayal of a gay character on screen at the age of 72 is perceived as a groundbreaking move in the film industry.

In a recent interview with film critic Baradwaj Rangan, actor R J Balaji expressed admiration for Mammootty and the film 'Kaathal.' Reflecting on discussions during Film Companion's Directors' Adda, Balaji shared insights into director Nelson Dilipkumar's experience. Nelson revealed that industry insiders cautioned against giving Rajinikanth any white hair on screen for the film 'Jailer,' highlighting the risks involved in shaping Rajinikanth's appearance. Sitting alongside Nelson was Jeo Baby, the director of 'Kaathal,' a film that defied conventions by featuring the 72-year-old megastar Mammootty in the role of a gay man, earning Balaji's praise.

Balaji went on to emphasize his fondness for 'Kaathal,' acknowledging its significance in the realm of cinema. He remarked that while directors typically grapple with discussions around the risks associated with defining a main character's appearance, Jeo Baby stood out by defying the odds and creating a film like 'Kaathal.'