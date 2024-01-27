Mammootty's 'Paleri Manikyam' gears up for third theatrical run

'Paleri Manikyam', featuring Mammootty in a triple role, is set for a re-release in 4K resolution, marking its third theatrical run since its initial debut in 2009. Spearheading this revival is the film's producer, Maha Subair.

The decision to bring back the movie to cinemas follows its earlier re-release, which proved successful after earning multiple state awards. The anticipation is high as the producers expect another surge in audience attendance, driven by Mammootty's exceptional performance.

Mammootty's portrayal of the triple role in the film showcased his brilliance, with distinct variations in dialects and body language for each character. The megastar's remarkable acting earned him the state award for Best Actor that year. Shweta Menon, who played Cheeru, also clinched her first state award for Best Actress.

Joining Mammootty and Shweta, the film boasts a talented cast, including Mythili, Sreenivasan, and Siddique, who played prominent roles, contributing to the movie's success.