Filmfare Awards: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor take home top acting honours; 12th Fail named Best Film

New Delhi: Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took home the top acting honours at the 69th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' and 'Animal', respectively. Vidhu Vinod Chopra who helmed '12th Fail' clinched the coveted award for Best Director, while his film was adjudged the Best Film at the awards ceremony, which was held in GIFT City, Gujarat. The festival concluded on Sunday with an awards ceremony that was hosted by Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Maneish Paul.

Bhatt's co-star Shabana Azmi in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' won best supporting actress award. The Karan Johar-directed film also won the trophy for best dialogues as well as best choreography for "What Jhumka?". However, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' actor Ranveer Singh who was also nominated for the Best Actor award lost to Ranbir for his performance.

Vicky Kaushal, who was also nominated in the best actor category, won a best supporting actor trophy for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dunki'.

Despite delivering three biggest hits of the year in 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki', SRK was missing from the winners list despite securing a nomination in the best actor and film categories. 'Jawan', however, won Filmfare for best VFX and action.

'Animal', one of the most controversial but successful films of the year, not only won Ranbir a best actor trophy but bagged trophies for best music album, background score and best playback singer to Bhupinder Babbal for "Arjan Valley".

Jhanvi Kapoor and Tripti Dimri attended the Filmfare Awards ceremony. Photos | PTI

'12th Fail' star Vikrant Massey won best actor (critics) Filmfare. The film also won in the screenplay and editing categories. Best actress (critics) trophy was shared by Rani Mukerji ('Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway') and Shefali Shah ('Three of Us'). 'Three of Us' director Avinash Arun Dhaware won the trophy for the film's cinematography.

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Joram' won best film (critics) award as well as best story recognition for Amit Rai and Devashish Makhija.

Amitabh Bhattacharya's 'Tere Vaaste' from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' won best lyrics while Shilpa Rao was recognised as the best female playback singer for 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. Kaushal's film 'Sam Bahadur' won Filmfare for best production design and costume design.

Best debut director went to Tarun Dudeja for 'Dhak Dhak' and best debut actor male to Aditya Rawal for Hansal Mehta-directed 'Faraaz'. Alizeh Agnihotri won the trophy for best female debut for 'Farrey' at the awards show where filmmaker David Dhawan was honoured with the lifetime achievement award.

The gala night also saw the presence of celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Karishma Tanna, Kartik Aryan. Ranbir, Sara Ali Khan and Kareena also performed at the event.

(With PTI inputs)