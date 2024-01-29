'Fighter' box-office collection: Hrithik Roshan-starrer mints over Rs 100 crore in India

New Delhi: Siddharth Anand-directed 'Fighter' has earned a total of Rs 123.60 crore at the box office, just four days after the film's release. The makers claimed the film collected over Rs 30.20 crore on Sunday alone.

The film, which hit theatres on Thursday, ahead of the 75th Republic Day, also clocked good numbers at the global box office. As per reports, the movie collected over Rs 66 crores in overseas collection alone.

The patriotic action drama stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. “Fighter collected Rs 24.60 crore on its release on Thursday, witnessed a growth on 2nd day and collected Rs 41.20 crore on Friday, Republic Day and then made Rs 27.60 crore on Saturday, day 3. With extremely good buzz around the masses, the film collected Rs 30.20 crore on day four," the producers said in a statement. With this, the film's collection now stood at Rs 123.60 crore gross in India, they added.

‘Fighter’ revolves around the Indian Air Force and depicts Indian conflicts with Pakistan. It was banned across the Middle East where there is a large Pakistani migrant worker population.