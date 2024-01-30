Megastar Mammootty often hogs the limelight for his age-defying looks and style. Recently, the actor was seen attending his friend and photographer Shoukath's son's wedding in Dubai. Photos of the actor looking much younger than usual has now taken the internet by storm.

The actor was spotted wearing a slim fit white shirt and ankle fit formal pants, which accentuated his looks. His wife Sulfath Kuttyy, who accompanied him, also looked equally graceful.

Many took to social media to express their admiration for the actor. “Age in reverse gear,” wrote one person, while others said he was even giving competition to youngsters. At the work front, the actor is busy with a few projects.

Last year, all his films, including 'Kaathal The Core' and 'Kannur Squad' went on to become mega hits. He has a line-up of interesting films this year. 'Bramayugam' directed by Rahul Sadasivan who helmed the Shane Nigam-starrer 'Bhoothakaalam', is his next film. He will also be seen in the Telugu sequel 'Yatra 2', which will hit theatres on February 8.