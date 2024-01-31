Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone charged hefty remuneration for ‘Fighter’. Know details here

Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Fighter', which hit theatres on January 25, has collected a gross total of Rs 225 crore, six days after release. Though the box office figures are lower compared to ‘Fighter’ director Siddharth Anand’s previous works, including ‘Pathaan’ and ‘War’, the movie is minting good money at the box office daily.

Now, reports have emerged that the lead cast, including Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, charged a hefty sum as remuneration for the movie. According to reports, Hrithik Roshan charged Rs 85 crore to act in the film, while Deepika Padukone was paid Rs 20 crore.

Anil Kapoor, who also played a prominent role in the movie, charged Rs 15 crore for ‘Fighter’. Hrithik, reportedly, charges between Rs 75 crore to Rs 100 crore for his movies.

In ‘Fighter’, Hrithik plays a patriotic Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty, who shares a romantic relationship with Minnal Rathore (Minnie). The aerial action drama was banned in the Gulf countries, except in the United Arab Emirates, due to its alleged ‘Islamophobic’ sentiments and anti-Pakistan statements.