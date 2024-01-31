Malayalam
Too much talent in one frame! Suresh Gopi, Big Ms pose together with their families

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 31, 2024 02:45 PM IST
The photo was apparently clicked nearing Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya's marriage. Photo | Instagram (sureshgopi)
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Suresh Gopi who shares a warm relationship with the Big Ms of Mollywood -- Mammootty and Mohanlal -- shared a photo of the three posing together with their families. The photo was apparently clicked prior to Suresh Gopi’s daughter Bhagya’s marriage since her husband Shreyas Mohan is missing in the photo.

Suresh Gopi's wife Radhika and other children Gokul, Madhav and Bhavni were also caught on frame smiling at the camera. Suchitra Mohanlal and Sulfath Kutty also radiated charm as they posed for the picture. The photo has gone viral with people expressing happiness in seeing all the three Mollywood superstars together. "Too much talent in one frame,’ wrote one fan.

Mohanlal and Mammootty had attended Bhagya’s marriage along with their wives at Guruvayoor last week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also arrived at Guruvayur to bless the couple.

